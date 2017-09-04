Delighted Prince William, Kate Middleton take to Twitter, say expecting third child

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are ready to welcome a new member to their family. (ANI)

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are ready to welcome a new member to their family. The news was announced Twitter at the official Twitter account for the Royals- Kensington Palace. The tweet said,”The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, the Duchess is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.” The statement further added,”Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace.” The Duke and Duchess were married in 2011 and already have two children- Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince George was born on July 22, 2013, while Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

Read the press release in full ↓ pic.twitter.com/vDTgGD2aGF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

As per DailyMail report, the Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and other members of both families are delighted with the news, and the child will be born fifth in line to the throne, bumping uncle Prince Harry out of the top five and into sixth place. In July Kate hinted at a third child on a royal tour of Poland with her family. She was given a Whisbear cuddly toy meant for a newborn and said to William, laughing,”We will just have to have more babies.” However, Kensington Palace did not reveal when the baby was due.