Debris from missing Russian military plane found

A Russian defence plane carrying 91 people on board had crashed, shortly after it took off from Sochi on its way to Syria’s Latakia province.

As per reports, the ministry have confirmed the crash of Tu-154 plane, saying that debris of the plane along with belonging of all people who were onboard the plane have been discovered in the black sea.

As of now, reason for the crash is not yet know, but authorities suspect technical malfunction or pilot error behind the incident.

The Tu-154 is a three-engine medium-range aircraft which has been produced by Russian aerospace and defence company Tupolev, and is also one of the fastest civilian aircraft in used in extreme Arctic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies)