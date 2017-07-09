De-escalation zone in Syria to come into effect today: US

McMaster said the United States remains committed to defeating ISIS, helping to end the conflict in Syria and reducing suffering to enable people to return to their homes. (Image: Reuters)

A ceasefire set to take place in southwest Syria today is a priority and will help defeat the Islamic State terror group, and end the conflict in the war-torn country, the US has said. “At noon local time tomorrow, a de-escalation zone in southwest Syria will begin to take effect. Such zones are a priority for the United States, and we’re encouraged by the progress made to reach this agreement,” US National Security Advisor, Lt. Gen. H R McMaster said yesterday.

“After achieving this hopeful step with the governments of Russia and Jordan, President Trump discussed the agreement with many world leaders at the G20 Summit, including President Erdogan (Turkey), Prime Minister (Theresa) May (UK), and Chancellor Merkel (Germany),” he said.

McMaster said the United States remains committed to defeating ISIS, helping to end the conflict in Syria and reducing suffering to enable people to return to their homes. “This agreement is an important step toward these common goals,” he said.