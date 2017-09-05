US immigration: Donald Trump scraps amnesty dubbed as dreamers program for 8 lakh immigrants, but hope still floats for them

Jeff Sessions informed about the decision that ends the DACA scheme with a delay of six-months. (Image: Reuters)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday scrapped the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) amnesty that protected as many as 8,00,000 young undocumented immigrants living in the United States of America. However, the President has also called on Congress to pass legislation to let these immigrants stay in the US. According to a report by Independent, Trump’s Attorney General Jeff Sessions informed about the decision that ends the DACA scheme with a delay of six-months. This delay has been made in order to find a solution to ease the concern of deportation. Speaking to reporters earlier today, Sessions said, “The program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama administration is being rescinded.” He also stated that the policy was implemented unilaterally posing controversies and legal concern.

Earlier in the day, Trump had asked Congress to be ready to justify legal status for the 8,00,000 illegal immigrants protected under the DACA amnesty program. The US President took to Twitter and wrote: “Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA!”

Speaking to Reuters, Sessions also said that “The Trump administration had decided to rescind the so-called ‘Dreamers’ program that shields from deportation some immigrants who came to the United States illegally as children.” Sessions also argued that the amnesty put in place by former president Barack Obama was unconstitutional and “denied jobs to hundreds of thousands of Americans by allowing those same illegal aliens to take those jobs.”

“To have a lawful system of immigration that serves the national interest, we cannot admit everyone who would like to come here. It’s just that simple. That would be an open-border policy and the American people have rightly rejected that,” Reuters quoted Sessions saying further.

The report also suggests that Trump’s decision may have been forced by nine Republican state attorneys general who had threatened a legal challenge in federal court if the US President did not act to end DACA.