CPEC to turn Pakistan into regional economic hub: Defence Production Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain

CPEC to turn Pakistan into regional economic hub. (Reuters)

Pakistan’s Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would transform the country into a regional economic hub. Addressing to the keel laying ceremony of 1500 Tons Maritime Patrol Vessel (MPV) at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works Limited in Karachi on Friday, Hussain said the responsibilities of the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency have further been increased in order to protect maritime interest of Pakistan.

The 1500 Tone MPV is a state of the art, multi mission vessel with steel hull and aluminium super structure. This MPV will be primarily used for maritime security, patrolling and policing operations.

You may also like to watch this video:

It will have the total length of 95 meters. The Minister for Defence Production congratulated KS&EW and M/s China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC) on achieving this important milestone one month ahead of the construction schedule, and said that it is yet another land mark project that speaks volumes of the evergreen friendship between China and Pakistan.