CPEC major priority for leadership in China, says envoy

Ambassador Yao Jing said the CPEC is a source of prosperity for Pakistan and the rest of the region. (Reuters)

The 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a major priority for China’s leadership, the new Chinese envoy in Islamabad has said, vowing that he would put in his best efforts to get it implemented. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a planned network of roads, railways and energy projects linking China’s restive Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region with southern Pakistan and the strategic Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea.

Addressing the third CPEC media forum jointly organised by the Chinese Embassy here and the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI), ambassador Yao Jing said the CPEC is a source of prosperity for Pakistan and the rest of the region.

He said the ambitious CPEC was a major priority for the Chinese leadership, and he would put in his best efforts to get it implemented in letter and spirit, according to a statement by the PCI.

Yao welcomed Pakistan’s efforts to fast-track the CPEC’s implementation and said he was confident that the people of Pakistan would be the major beneficiary of this initiative.

“It is also a source of prosperity and peace for the entire region, CPEC’s ownership goes to the people of Pakistan and its other stakeholders,” he said.

Yao spoke about the important role of the media, noting that Pakistani media has always been positive towards China.

He proposed that the media representatives should be invited to visit the CPEC projects, enabling them to see themselves its implementation process and socio-economic impact on the local people.

The embassy of China, he added, will keep facilitating the media in promoting Sino-Pak friendship.

During his long diplomatic career, Yao said Pakistan has always been most important for him, and he will fulfil his new responsibility for the country’s well-being with devotion and commitment.

He said he was looking forward to contribute in making the CPEC a symbol of Sino-Pak cooperative partnership.

Chief Executive of China Economic Net website Wang Xudong in his keynote address hoped that the forum will provide them a good opportunity for promoting media-to-media relationship.

CPEC is drawing the world’s attention and getting popular among Chinese people, he added.