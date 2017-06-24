CPEC framework constructed wind energy project starts operation in Pakistan

The first harvest wind power project constructed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework in Pakistan has started commercial operation. (Reuters)

The first harvest wind power project constructed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework in Pakistan has started commercial operation. According to the Express Tribune, the 49.5 megawatt facility has been developed by Sachal Energy Development Private Limited and is spread over 680 acres in the Jhimpir Wind Corridor in the country’s Sindh province.

This project has been wholly financed by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. The construction of the wind power project is being touted as a major success of the CPEC and the larger One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative, reports the Global Times. Sachal Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arif Habib Corporation Limited, one of the largest private sector conglomerates in Pakistan.

The company will supply electricity to the national grid through the National Transmission and Dispatch Company for 20 years under an energy purchase agreement. The project comprises 33 wind turbine generators manufactured by Goldwind of China whereas HydroChina is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as operation and maintenance (O&M) contractor of the project.

Pakistan and China have signed USD 57-billion worth of energy and infrastructure projects under the CPEC framework. The bulk of the investment is going to the energy projects, including renewable and clean energy to bridge the energy shortfall.