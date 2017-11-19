Conspirators will gain nothing but defeat, says Maryam Nawaz

“The PML-N is united and would remain so,” Maryam told journalists on Saturday during her visit to NA-120 constituency in Lahore, Dawn news reported. (Reuters)

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz has warned that those “conspiring against the PML-N will gain nothing except defeat”. “The PML-N is united and would remain so,” Maryam told journalists on Saturday during her visit to NA-120 constituency in Lahore, Dawn news reported.

Asserting that the party believes in politics of serving the people, she said: “By the grace of Allah, we will win the 2018 general election.” The NA-120 seat was won by Kulsoom Nawaz in September after the former Premier was deposed.

Since Kulsoom was diagnosed with lymphoma and was undergoing treatment in London, Maryam ran the election campaign. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, on Friday initiated the process to place Sharif and four of his family members – including Maryam – on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The other members of the family, who may face travel restriction, are Sharif’s sons Hussain and Hassan, and son-in-law retired Capt Mohammad Safdar. An accountability court had earlier declared Hussain and Hassan proclaimed offenders for skipping court proceedings in references pertaining to their family’s Avenfield properties, Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment, and Flagship Investment Ltd.