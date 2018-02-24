Concerns about Pakistan’s deficiencies to combat terror financing and counter money laundering remain, says US

Pakistan’s state-run Pakistan Television today said that Islamabad escaped from being placed on the watch-list of countries that have failed to combat terror financing and counter money laundering. (Reuters)

The US said today that the concerns of the international community with regard to Pakistan’s seriousness to combat terror financing and counter money laundering still remained even after the country reportedly escaped from being placed on FATF terror watch-list. A State Department Spokesperson said the US was looking forward to the additional information that Pakistan was taking to meet its obligations. “The United States encourages Pakistan to continue efforts to meet its international obligations on countering the financing of terrorism. “We look forward to additional information on how Pakistan is meeting these obligations,” the spokesperson told PTI when asked about the decisions taken by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) at its Paris meeting earlier in the day.

“The international community has consistently expressed its long-standing concerns about ongoing deficiencies in Pakistan’s implementation of its anti-money laundering/counterterrorism finance regime,” the spokesperson said. “These concerns remain, even as Pakistan has recently begun to take action to address these deficiencies,” the spokesperson said without giving any further details.