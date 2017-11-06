Coming soon, a whacky architecture inspired stainless steel crab shaped museum in China

A stainless crab shaped museum is all set to open in Suzhou, in the Jiangsu Province in China next year.(facebook)

Many may look at crabs as seafood delicacy, but there are many who may think of it as a 10-legged creature coming straight out of nightmares. But it is for sure that you may have never imagined a gigantic crab standing tall as a building! But in order to give substance to your imagination, let us tell you that there is actually one such 3-storey building in shape of a crab and that it is, where else, in China.

The bizarre crab shaped building is actually a museum. And the museum is all set to open in Suzhou, in the Jiangsu Province in China next year. Although the building is months away from finishing but the whacky architecture of the museum is finally visible and people have mixed feelings about it.

The aerial shots of the giant crab structure seem quite real, with hair creeping out of the feet and ogling eyes conveying danger, the building comes off more eerie than interesting.

The reason behind such a concept is that the museum is being built on the shore of Yangcheng Lake. And the lake is known for its delicious variety of crabs. More than 2,000 tonnes of Chinese mitten crabs are caught in the season. The autumn delicacy, crabs found in the lake have furry cuffs around their claws which look like mittens.

The building is made of stainless steel and stands 75 meters wide and 16 meters high. According to Zhao Jianlin, general manager, Baxieyuan Management Company, which is building the “super crab” said that the building will be used as a commercial complex, and will have leisure and entertainment facilities and restaurants.

To enter the stainless steel building, visitors have to walk through the mouth of the crab passing its big hairy claws! This definitely adds to the list of weird things one can find in China. Are you up for this crabby affair?