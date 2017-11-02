Colorado shooting: In Walmart attack, 3 persons killed, 9 injured; what we know so far about Denver tragedy

A shootout inside a Walmart store in suburban Denver, United States has claimed the lives of three people and leaving at least nine others injured. (AP)

A shootout inside a Walmart store in suburban Denver, United States has claimed the lives of three people and leaving at least nine others injured. The incident has created a sense of insecurity among the people as this time the attackers chose to strike a shopping complex which is usually crowded. The police, however, did not immediately release any information about the circumstances of the shooting or who was responsible for the gunfire, as per Reuters. About 90 minutes after the shooting, police confirmed that two men were dead and a woman was taken to a local hospital. Later the woman also succumbed to her injuries, authorities said. Here’s everything to know about the shooting so far:-

How did the shooting inside Walmart store in Denver take place?

It was just before noon when a man carrying an assault rifle entered Walmart store in suburban Denver and opened fired. According to eyewitnesses, the man was wearing a trenchcoat. One person inside the mall said she heard 20 gunshots in less than five minutes. A police officer who tried to retaliate also fell to the ground. However, other officers fought back and around 5:00 pm (local time) the man surrendered, as per AP.

Who was the gunman?

Robert Lewis Dear (Reuters)

Robert Lewis Dear, a 57-year old man, has been identified as the attacker. Dear hailed from Asheville in North Carolina. His neighbour said Dear used to spend time in his mountain cabin and he rarely made an eye contact with people. People said his only known companion was a dog.

What did the victims inside Walmart in Denver say?

Aaron Stephens, 44, said he first heard a single shot which was followed by multiple gunshots. He said customers started running here and there searching for exits. “I was scared. I feared for my life,” Stephens said. A wonan while talking to reporters said her son was in the Walmart and heard about 30 gunshots.

Why did the attacker choose this place to strike?

Police have still not come out with any specific answer. However, the Colorado Springs location is a busy area where restaurants, movie theater and several other shops are housed.