Colorado Dragon Man: Meet the most armed man in the US who owns over 3,000 weapons

If you thought America doesn’t have a gun problem, Colorado’s Mel Bernstein will prove you wrong. Famously known as the most armed man in the United States, Bernstein has about 3000 weapons in total. He identifies himself as Dragon Man and has a weapons store called Dragon Arms. His house at El Paso County in Colorado, sprawled across 260 acres of land is nothing less than a museum. He has 200 machine guns, 80 military vehicles, tanks, grenade launchers, bazookas, and samurai swords, The Sun reported. The weapons date back to the two World Wars along with modern artillery in the mix. It takes approximately two hours to check out the whole collection. The 71-year-old had served in Vietnam for a year before turning into a professional arms collector. His passion for the weapons dominates his life as he lives amidst his mindblowing collection. Bernstein has not left even his bedroom walls untouched, which stand decorated with huge guns. His Harley Davidson is modified to look like a dragon that spews fire from its head, that’s how he got the name ‘Dragon Man’.

His museum-cum-house is estimated to be worth about Rs 64 crore. He has a military range where he gets to fire his guns and is not averse to showing his collection in action to the media. Bernstein’s collection also includes war memorabilia, the things that were used on the field including uniforms, landmines, detonators. Tragedy struck Bernstein when he lost his wife of 33 years, Terry, at a shooting of her reality show on Discovery Channel, according to Daily Mail.