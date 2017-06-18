Colombia terror attack: Death toll rises to three in Bogota blast

According to media reports, the blast occurred in a ladies washroom on the second floor of the mall. (Representative Image: Reuters)

At least three people have been killed and several have been injured in an explosion that rocked the Centro Andino shopping center in Colombia’s capital of Bogotá on Sunday. Initial reports said one woman was killed, but now the death toll has risen to three, reports Sputnik. Bogota Mayor Enrique Penalosa took to Twitter and announced that it was a terrorist attack. “A coward terrorist attack in Centro Andino hurts me. There is one woman dead and… 11 injured,” Penalosa wrote on Twitter. According to media reports, the blast occurred in a ladies washroom on the second floor of the mall.

Meanwhile, an evacuation is underway at the mall following the explosion, and paramedics have reached the spot to provide immediate aide to the injured. Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos expressed his solidarity with the victims and ordered an investigation into the matter.