Christian man arrested in Pakistan over ‘blasphemy charges’

A Christian man has been arrested on charges of blasphemy in Lahore after he allegedly spoke against Islam. Ashfaq Masih, in his 20s, was arrested a few days ago from Mariam Colony of Green Town after someone in his locality blamed him for speaking against Islam, said a police official. Human rights activist Napoleon Qayyum told the Dawn newspaper that Ashfaq Masih, who is a bicycle mechanic, got involved in a dispute regarding payment for services rendered to a customer.

“Masih demanded Rs 35-40 for his services but Ishfaq was reluctant to pay the full amount. As a heated argument ensued, people gathered there and someone levelled allegation of blasphemy against Masih,” Qayyum said. Police were called to the scene and Masih was shifted to the Green Town police station. According to Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, petty issues are often settled against minority members by levelling false allegation of blasphemy against them.