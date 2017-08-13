Chinese Vice Premier in Islamabad to attend Pakistan’s Independence Day

The Vice Premier will attend the August 14 flag-hoisting ceremony and meet President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. (Reuters)

Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang arrived here on Sunday to participate in the Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan, the media reported. “Wang is undertaking the visit on the directions of President Xi Jinping as a special guest to participate in the 70th Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan,” Dawn online cited a Chinese embassy statement as saying on Saturday. The Vice Premier will attend the August 14 flag-hoisting ceremony and meet President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

According to the statement, Wang’s visit is a reflection of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China. Wang will participate in inauguration ceremonies of several China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects and witness the signing of bilateral memorandums of understanding between the two countries.