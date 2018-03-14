Chinese Reporter Liang Xiangyi’s candid eye-roll at National People’s Congress leaves social media in frenzy

A candid eye-roll of a Chinese reporter has created hysteria on Chinese social media and has gone viral over the internet across the world. (YouTube grab)

A candid eye-roll of a Chinese reporter has created hysteria on Chinese social media and has gone viral over the internet across the world. Footage captured by China’s national news broadcaster, CCTV, shows the reporter Liang Xiangyi scoffing to herself before giving a disdainful and a frowning look to a fellow Chinese reporter Zhang Huijin while she asks a question during a convening of the National People’s Congress.

The Chinese reporter, who works for Yicai, rolls her eyes and turns to examine the questioner with disbelief. The annual meetings and press conferences of the country’s legislature are heavily fabricated and scripted often scattered with questions that only choose to highlight the achievements of the government. Surprisingly! The eye-roll wasn’t.

Liang was intently listening to the question of the fellow reporter before she frowned and scoffed at the question while looking at the reporter in disgust and then turned her head the other way followed by her eyes displaying utter revulsion. Zhang works for American Multimedia Television USA and her question to government official Xiao Yaqing involved knowing what his plans were for 2018 and what he would do to protect Chinese state-owned enterprises.

The expression was quickly picked up by netizens of Chinese social media platforms like Weibo, Taobao and Sina. Several social media users appreciated the honesty of the reporter while others supported her. Media users also created GIFs and within hours T-shirts were seen being sold on online marketplaces.

Several users also theorised that her scoff was due to the long-dragged question of Zhang which seemed like a long speech. Immediately, Liang’s name was censored by the Communist Party on social media. Weibo became the website where Liang’s name was circulating as the most-censored term. Rumours are ripe that Liang may have been suspended from her position, however, Yicai has not released a statement yet.