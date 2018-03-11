Chinese President Xi Jinping underlines clean, upright political ecology

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Reuters)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday underlined a “clean and upright” political ecology and urged leading officials to uphold rule of law. Xi compared political ecology to natural ecology that can be easily polluted and, if damaged, will cost a huge price to be rehabilitated, Xinhua reported. Xi stressed that a clean and upright political ecology is an essential requirement for safeguarding the authority and centralized and unified leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, an urgent need for ensuring full and strict governance over the Party, and a vital guarantee for fulfilling reform and development targets.

Leading officials should demonstrate leadership and set an example, he said. Xi urged them to uphold rule of law, oppose rule of man, hold in awe of the Constitution, and exercise their duty within the boundaries of the Constitution and laws. They were asked to abide by political rules, safeguard the authority and centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, and absolutely implement the Party’s lines, principles and policies, and decisions by the CPC Central Committee. Leading officials should also promote core socialist values and prevent relapse of negative elements in traditional values, he said.

Xi emphasized the need for three virtues. The first and foremost is setting the political virtue. Officials should stay firm with their political ideals and convictions, enhance Party consciousness, and make a clear stance on key issues, Xi said. He said the officials should also maintain good public virtue. They should commit themselves to serving the people whole-heartedly and deliver the promise of striving for the people’s needs for a better life.

Xi continued to say that the officials should strictly guard the individual virtue by restraining themselves from corruption and pleasure-seeking. He warned that an official should keep both himself and the whole family “clean”.

“Don’t let pillow talk lead you down to corruption. Don’t let your children engage in self-dealing using your name. Don’t be dragged into the ‘muddy water’ by people around you,” Xi warned.