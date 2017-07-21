Chinese naval fleet arrives in Russia for joint drill

A Chinese naval fleet reached the Russian city of Kaliningrad on Friday for a joint drill with Moscow in the Baltic Sea. The joint drill will begin in late July.(Representative image: Reuters)

A Chinese naval fleet reached the Russian city of Kaliningrad on Friday for a joint drill with Moscow in the Baltic Sea. The joint drill will begin in late July. The Chinese fleet consists of one destroyer, one frigate, one supply ship, ship-borne helicopters and marines. The Russian side included one frigate, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and marines, Xinhua news agency reported. The two sides plan to conduct air defence, maritime search and rescue, underway replenishment and other exercises. Chinese and Russian navies will conduct a variety of joint drills and attend the parade in St. Petersburg on the occasion of Russia’s Navy Day to deepen friendly and practical cooperation between the two militaries, said Tian Zhong, Deputy Commander of the Chinese Navy and the Chinese Director of the joint drill. The drill, code-named “Joint Sea 2017”, aims to jointly carry out rescue missions and protect the safety of economic activities at the sea.