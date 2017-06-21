Chinese media sees red as US university calls Dalai Lama ‘a man of peace’

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. (PTI file)

Dalai Lama visit to US: A US university calling Tibetan spiritual guru Dalai Lama “a man of peace” has not gone down well with Chinese state media. Recently, Dalai Lama was invited by the University of California San Diego (UCSD) to address its graduating students. In its introduction to the Dalai Lama, UCSD called him “a man of peace”. However, China’s Global Times has accused the US varsity of not teaching correct history of Tibet to students.

China considers Dalai Lalma a separatist. The spiritual guru, who is also a Nobel Peace Prize recipient, has been living in India in exile for decades. China was also enraged a few months ago when Dalai Lama visited Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian state which China claims as its own. Attacking the US varsity for calling Dalai Lama, a Global Times article said, “Inviting a separatist to a graduation ceremony is not a responsible educational behavior.”

It also attacked UCSD chancellor Pradeep Khosla, an Indian American, for inviting the Dalai Lama. “The person behind the invitation was campus Chancellor Pradeep Khosla, an Indian American. Obviously, Khosla has put much effort into glossing over the Dalai Lama, attempting to shape the exiled separatist into a Nelson Mandela-like figure,” it said.

The report advised Khosla to “respect history and offer students the true picture of Tibet”. It further said, “but regrettably he (Khosla) utilizes freedom of speech to veil his intentions to support Tibet independence.”

In a threatening tone, the report said that “Khosla must bear the consequences for this.”

Highlighting that China is now “no longer merely a listener to the US”, the article said, “Don’t naively believe that China will acquiesce to the chancellor of UCSD. His support for Tibet independence will affect his personal and the university’s exchanges with China. Chinese universities will take cooperative programs with it into prudent reconsideration.”

Not only this, the article also suggested Chinese authorities not to issue visa to the chancellor and not recognize certificates issued by UCSD in China.