Chinese expert asks India to be cautious in rebuilding SFF

China has also enhanced its presence in Bangladesh and Myanmar — two nations that show great interest in attracting Chinese capital and infrastructure, the report said. (Source: Reuters)

A Chinese expert has questioned India’s reported move to rebuild its Special Frontier Forces (SFF) to cope with China’s frequent military actions along the border and said the country should think carefully about whether this is a practical solution.

Ye Hailin, chief of the South Asia Studies Centre under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the state-run Global Times that the decision to rebuild the SFF is India’s internal affairs, but the country should think carefully about whether this is a practical solution.

“China has no right to stop India’s efforts. Likewise, China’s cooperation and exchanges with Bangladesh and Nepal need no consent from India,” Ye said referring to concerns over China’s plans to build new railway trade route between the two countries.

China has also enhanced its presence in Bangladesh and Myanmar — two nations that show great interest in attracting Chinese capital and infrastructure, the report said.

In addition to the deployment of Mountain Strike Corps and BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missiles along the China-India border, India is planning SFF to cope with China’s frequent actions, state-run People’s Daily quoted an Indian media report as saying.