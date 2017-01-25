China’s population to peak at 1.45 billion by 2030

As of 2015, China’s population was 1.375 billion, state- run Xinhua news agency reported. (Reuters)

China’s population is expected to peak at about 1.45 billion around 2030 from the current over 1.375 billion as the world’s most populous country faces a demographic crisis with a fast greying population.

The country will enter a key transitional period between 2021 and 2030 in its population development as it will witness a decrease in the number of people of working age, more elderly people, still active population migration and diversified family patterns, a national population development plan for 2016-2030 said.

“China’s basic national condition of a large population will not fundamentally change,” the plan released by the State Council, China’s cabinet headed by Premier Li Keqiang said, pinning the population growth to be at 1.45 billion by 2030.

After 2030 the population was expected to decelerate.

The population pressure on economic and social development will not fundamentally change, the plan said.

“The tensions between population and resources and environment will not fundamentally change,” it said.

Facing demographic crisis, China last year relaxed decades old one-child policy permitting couples to have a second child.

The plan will adhere to the family planning policy as a basic state policy and fully implement the two-child policy to promote balanced population development.

The government will improve the policy adjustment mechanism for child birth, allocate public service resources rationally, improve development and support systems for families to achieve a suitable fertility rate, the plan said.

Efforts will also be made to improve the skill set of new workers, make full use of workers’ potentials, develop the human resources of the senior population and make good use of international talent to address any future labour problems, the plan said.

Measures will be taken to promote urbanisation, improve policies on population movement, address the problem of an ageing population, promote women’s development and enhance protection of minors and the disabled.