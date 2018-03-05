China’s defence budget: From military modernisation to extending SCS influence, 5 reasons why Dragon’s push matters

China’s defence-budget sees an eight per cent increase

China has increased its military spending by the highest ever margin in the last three years. From 1.0226 trillion yuan ($XXX) in 2017, the defence expenditure of the nation will go up to 1.1069 trillion yuan (an 8.1 percent increase) in 2018. In 2017, the Chinese spiked their defence budget by 7 percent from 2016 to a total of 1.04 trillion yuan while, in 2016, the country hiked its defence budget by 7.6 per cent. However, it must also be noted that this is the third time when the Chinese Budget is witnessing a single-digit spike. Before 2016, the Chinese ‘normal’ was raising the defence budget in double digits, for instance, the neighbouring nation raised its defence budget by 10.1 percent in 2015, 12.2 percent in 2014 and 10.7 percent in 2013. As per a report by the Chinese state media agency Xinhua, a Beijing-based military expert claimed that China will keep its defence-budget-increase in single-digit as the country ‘insists on peaceful development and a defensive defence strategy’.

Here is why the increase in Chinese defence budget is significant:

1. Due to years of double-digit percentage growth of China’s defence budget, the country now has the world’s second-largest defence budget after the United States.

2. The increase in the defence budget will help China achieve its goal of modernising its military. This has given the country a chance to reduce its troop size. As per media reports, China has a military comprising of about 2 million troops.

3. The increased defence budget will also help China increase its defence exports. As per media reports, China is lately tapping markets which do not have the defence outlay to buy from the US or other European nations. Notably, China has been exporting cheaper weapons and sub-marines to the (which nation???) nation.

4. As per experts, the Chinese defence budget is already disproportional in the sense that the economies of South Asia do not have the resources to keep pace and the latest hike may trigger a race among the South Asian nations.

5. With China’s increasing influence in the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea and the country’s latest spike in the defence budget, countries like US, Japan, and India may start preparing themselves to counter any possible threat. This might complicate the already complex geo-political scenario.

Although this year’s defence-budget increase of China is a shift from its spending nature three years ago, it may lead to an endless cycle among nations as the countries will start getting defined by the brand and budget of weapons it possesses.