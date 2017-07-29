China warns North Korea to abide by UNSC resolutions

“China urges North Korea to abide by the UNSC resolutions, stop any act that escalates security tensions on the Korean Peninsula, and join efforts to maintain peace and security in the region,” he added. (Reuters)

Condemning the North Korea’s latest launch of an intercontinental-range ballistic missile (ICBM), China has urged Pyongyang to abide by the UNSC resolutions and stop any act that escalates security tensions on the Korean Peninsula Reckoning that South Korea and Japan will not put up with these repeated provocations for much longer, US President Donald Trump had earlier put the full onus on China to take some concrete action and put a stop on Pyongyang’s aggravations. “China is closely watching the development of the latest situation. … United Nations Security Council resolutions have clear regulations on North Korea’s ballistic missile technology development activities China is opposed to North Korea’s (latest) launch activities, which defied UNSC resolutions and the common wish of the international community,” Yonhap News Agency quoted China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang as saying in response to North Korea’s latest launch of an intercontinental-range ballistic missile. “China urges North Korea to abide by the UNSC resolutions, stop any act that escalates security tensions on the Korean Peninsula, and join efforts to maintain peace and security in the region,” he added.

North Korea on Friday conducted its second test of an intercontinental ballistic missile in a month. The rumoured launch comes one day after the 64th anniversary of the armistice that ended the Korean War. The anniversary had led to increased concerns the regime planned another test to fire another intercontinental ballistic missile. The United States has been concerned over the North’s accelerated missile and nuclear programme.

North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un also issued a fresh challenge to President Donald Trump by launching another sophisticated missile test that could potentially hit the entire United States, North Korea’s state news agency said.

According to reports, the missile launch was meant as a “stern warning” for the United States. The missile, which aimed for “maximum distance”, flew for 47 minutes and 12 seconds while reaching a maximum altitude of 3,724.9km.