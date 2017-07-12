China, US to hold first round of Comprehensive Economic Dialogue on July 19

The first round of China-US Comprehensive Economic Dialogue will be held in Washington DC, on July 19, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed saying that it is based on the consensus reached between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump at the G20 Summit in Hamburg.(Reuters)

The first round of China-US Comprehensive Economic Dialogue will be held in Washington DC, on July 19, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed saying that it is based on the consensus reached between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump at the G20 Summit in Hamburg. “Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang will co-chair the dialogue with US Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said during a press briefing on Tuesday. He added that the two sides will have an exchange of in-depth views on economic and trade issues of common concern during the occasion.

President Trump, during his recent meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit, had discussed about destabilising threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and the need to respond to North Korea’s major escalation involving the test of an ICBM. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a denuclearised Korean Peninsula. The two leaders also reviewed work in other areas in the bilateral relationship, including economic issues such as reciprocal trade and market access.President Trump and President Xi directed their security and economic teams to make progress in upcoming dialogues.