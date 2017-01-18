China to set up 16 world class universities by 2030

Chinese universities are moving the ladder up with Tsinghua and Peking already in the top 100 of the world.

China has announced to set up 16 world class universities by 2030. Chinese universities are moving the ladder up with Tsinghua and Peking already in the top 100 of the world.

According to data collected by researcher Yu Lujiang from Tongji University, 21 provincial regions have published five to 10 blueprints on higher education.

Ten universities will be rated “world class” by 2020 and the figure will rise to 16 by 2030, Caixin newspaper reported. More than 110 “high-level” universities will be established in those regions, according to the blueprints.