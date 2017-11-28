China to partially lift travel ban to South Korea; keeps online sales curb

China has banned group tours to South Korea since March in the wake of Seoul’s decision to install a U.S.-backed anti-missile system, a move Beijing vehemently opposed. (Reuters)

China will allow travel agencies in Beijing and Shandong to partially resume sales of group tours to South Korea, an official at Korea Tourism Oragnization said on Wednesday. China will, however, continue to disallow online sales of tours to South Korea, as well as charter flights and cruise travel with the country, Park Yong-hwan told Reuters. China has banned group tours to South Korea since March in the wake of Seoul’s decision to install a U.S.-backed anti-missile system, a move Beijing vehemently opposed.

