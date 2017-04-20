China to host BRICS Film Festival in June

The first BRICS Film Festival was held in New Delhi, India, last September.

The 2017 BRICS Film Festival will be held in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan Province from June 23 to 27. There will be 30 films from BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) screened during the festival, including an anthology by five directors from the aforementioned countries, “Where has the time gone,” an official press release said.

The feature film consisting of five 18-minute shorts on the same theme is a joint work by Walter Salles from Brazil, Aleksey Fedorchenko from Russia, Madhur Bhandarkar from India, Jahmil X. T. Qubeka from South Africa, and Jia Zhangke from China, state run Xinhua news agency reported today.

“The emotions from all five stories can be shared by anyone in any country,” said Jia, adding that the film would be a successful demonstration of the deep communication and cooperation in the film industry among BRICS countries. Chinese director Xie Fei will be the president of the festival jury.

The first BRICS Film Festival was held in New Delhi, India, last September. This year’s festival would be held ahead of the BRICS summit to be held in September this year in China’s Xiamen city.