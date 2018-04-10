China successfully launches Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites

China today successfully launched the first group of Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites into space, which will be used for electromagnetic environment surveys and other related technology tests, according to media reports. (Reuters: Representational Image)

China today successfully launched the first group of Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites into space, which will be used for electromagnetic environment surveys and other related technology tests, according to media reports. A micro nano technology experiment satellite was also carried by a Long March-4C rocket into the orbit.

It was the 271st mission for the Long March rocket family, the report said. The satellites will be used for electromagnetic environment surveys and other related technology tests. China had launched the first ‘Yaogan’ series satellite, Yaogan-1 in 2006, it said.