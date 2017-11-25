China successfully launches remote sensing satellites

The satellites, whose number is not specified yet, were launched on a Long March-2C rocket. (Twitter)

China today successfully launched remote sensing satellites designed to conduct electromagnetic probes and other experiments, state media reported. The satellites, whose number is not specified yet, were launched on a Long March-2C rocket from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwestern Sichuan province at 2:10 AM (local time), Xinhua news agency reported. The satellites have entered the preset orbit and today’s launching mission was proclaimed a success, the report said. They will conduct electromagnetic probes and other experiments, the report said. China, earlier this week, had launched three remote sensing satellites designed to improve observation capability to promote commercial use for the remote sensing industry. The satellites were carried by a Long March-6 rocket, a new generation of liquid-fuelled carrier rocket developed by China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

(Further details awaited)