China, South Korea eye for improvement of ties

China and South Korea voiced willingness to improve bilateral relations during a strategic dialogue between foreign ministries, media reports said.

China hoped South Korea would show political will and resolution, honour its commitment, and work together with China to properly handle relevant issues, to improve relations as soon as possible, said State Councilor Yang Jiechi while meeting with South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam here on Tuesday.

Lim’s visit comes at a crucial period of China-ROK relations, which have been severely affected by the deployment of the US Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, Xinhua new agecy reported.

Yang said that the two countries should stick to friendly cooperation, and respect each other’s core interests and major concerns, while Lim cited South Korean President Moon Jae-in saying it hoped to improve relations with China.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the China-South Korea diplomatic relations. South Korea hopes to use the opportunity to strengthen communication and coordination with China, Lim said.

During the dialogue, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

The two sides agreed to further enhance communication, expand cooperation and properly tackle with their differences, in a bid to promote the healthy and stable development of China-ROK relations.