China says would like to involve other countries in CPEC after consulting Pakistan

“China would like to discuss the possibility of introducing a third party on the basis of consensus with the Pakistani side through consultation,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying. (Reuters)

China has said that it would like to involve other countries in CPEC after consulting Pakistan.

“The CPEC, as an important component of China’s Belt and Road initiative, is an open initiative.” she said.

The spokesperson said China regards CPEC as a framework for cooperation built by the two sides with a focus on the long-term development of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Hua said that Beijing hopes that the CPEC will not only promote the economic and social development of China and Pakistan, but also contribute to regional connectivity, peace, stability and prosperity.

On the invitation by a top Pakistan general to India to join the USD 51 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, she said, “I wonder whether the Indian side takes this offer made by the Pakistani general as a goodwill gesture.