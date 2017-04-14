China says ‘Conflict could break out at any moment’ over North Korea

Concerns have been growing that North Korea could soon conduct a sixth nuclear test or more missile launches in defiance of UN sanctions and stark warnings from the United States that its policy of strategic patience was over. (Reuters)

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday is was necessary to prevent the situation on the Korean peninsula from going down an irreversible route. Concerns have been growing that North Korea could soon conduct a sixth nuclear test or more missile launches in defiance of UN sanctions and stark warnings from the United States that its policy of strategic patience was over. Wang was speaking at a joint media briefing with visiting French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault.

The United States is assessing military options in response to North Korea’s weapons programs, a top official confirmed today, while acknowledging another provocative test was a question of “when” rather than “if.”

As speculation mounted that Pyongyang is preparing to fire a trial nuke or missile tomorrow, a White House foreign policy adviser said the United States was poised to deal with the security threat.

“Military options are already being assessed,” the official said on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic.

Describing a fresh test as “possible,” the White House adviser said that “with the regime it’s not a matter of if, it’s when.”

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)