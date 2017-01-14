China satisfied with CPEC security arrangements: Pakistan military

Sources said that the army chief briefed the Chinese ambassador on the security of CPEC and said a special force would provide foolproof security to this national project and its completion would benefit the whole region. (Reuters)

The Pakistan military has said that China is completely satisfied with the security arrangements of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor adding that the Beijing-Islamabad friendship was the guarantee of peace in the region. According to sources, the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong visited the General Headquarters on Friday and held meeting with Chief Of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, reports the Daily Times.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts in combating terrorism and militancy, and the success of the Zarb-e-Azb operation that former army chief Raheel Sharif started. The two officials discussed the bilateral relations in the field of defence and military and it was agreed that these relations would be further strengthened in future. According to sources the Chinese envoy also invited the army chief for the visit of China and dates in this regard would be finalised soon.

Sources said that the army chief briefed the Chinese ambassador on the security of CPEC and said a special force would provide foolproof security to this national project and its completion would benefit the whole region. A spokesman for the Pakistan Army said in a statement that the Chinese ambassador indicated complete satisfaction on the security of CPEC.