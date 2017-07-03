China-Russia ties at ‘best time in history’, says Xi Jinping

China and Russia have also established healthy mechanisms both for high-level exchanges and for cooperation in various fields, Xi Jinping said. (Reuters)

Chinese President Xi Jinping touted the relationship between China and Russia at “best time in history”, saying the two nations are each other’s most trustworthy strategic partners. Xi made the remarks in an interview with the Russian media ahead of his July 3-4 visit to Moscow where he will meet President Vladimir Putin, Xinhua news agency reported. The two countries have built high-level political and strategic trust, the Chinese President said, noting that both countries have completely resolved their border issues, turning the 4,300-km boundary line into a bond of friendship.

China and Russia have also established healthy mechanisms both for high-level exchanges and for cooperation in various fields, Xi said. “President (Vladimir) Putin and I have built good working relations and a close personal friendship,” Xi said.

As for bilateral cooperation, Xi said that China-Russia cooperation in various fields, including energy, trade, investment, high technology, finance, infrastructure and agriculture, had been growing rapidly since he and Putin reached a consensus on aligning the Belt and Road Initiative with the Eurasian Economic Union. He added that joint cross-border infrastructure projects such as the building of an international transport corridor and the North Polar sea-route would help promote interconnectivity to inject new vigour into the cooperation.

According to a Kremlin statement, the two leaders will ink a number of bilateral agreements following the talks.

The Chinese President also said that the Syrian crisis can only have “a political solution”. “China’s position on the Syrian issue has been consistent,” said Xi. “Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity should be protected and respected, and its future decided by its own people.”