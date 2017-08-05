China pitches for better ties with Sri Lanka

Yi said China welcomed more visit from the island nation and would look forward to further boosting the ties. (Reuters)

China has donated equipment estimated at $293,000 to the Sri Lankan Parliament in a bid to further strengthen the ties between the two countries, a media report said. Lankan Speaker Karu Jayasuriya while accepting the donation on Friday from Chinese Ambassador Yi Xianliang said: “We hope to strengthen this relationship further.” To date over 100 Lankan MPs have visited China on several programs with the support of Beijing, Jayasuriya said.

Yi said China welcomed more visit from the island nation and would look forward to further boosting the ties. Yi also spoke about more Chinese companies to invest in Sri Lanka. The donated equipments included office materials and laptops by the state-owned China National Corporation For Overseas Economic Cooperation.