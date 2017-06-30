China operates about 2600 bullet trains: Official

China has put over 2,500 high-speed trains into operation till 2016, accounting for 60 per cent of global high-speed trains, Wang said. (Reuters)

China has put over 2,500 high-speed trains into operation till 2016, accounting for 60 per cent of global high-speed trains, a Chinese official said today. “China Railway High-speed (CRH) trains have become a calling card for China,” Wang Jun, Deputy President of Chinese Locomotive Manufacturer CRRC, said at the first World Intelligence Congress which opened here yesterday. China has put over 2,500 high-speed trains into operation till 2016, accounting for 60 per cent of global high-speed trains, Wang said.

By the end of 2016, China had put 21 CRH model trains into operation. It had surpassed 20,000 kilometres of high- speed rail lines, with a target of adding another 10,000 kilometres by 2020 and surpassing 45,000 kilometres by 2030. High-speed trains on the 1,318-kilometre Beijing-Shanghai route have carried over 600 million passengers since the line was launched in June 2011, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.