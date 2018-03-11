  3. China minister Zhong Shan says trade war with US would be ‘disastrous’

China says it will not initiate a ``disastrous'' trade war with the United States, but is vowing to defend its national interests in the face of growing American protectionism.

China says it will not initiate a “disastrous” trade war with the United States, but is vowing to defend its national interests in the face of growing American protectionism. The statement made by China’s Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan on Sunday is the latest response to President Donald Trump’s plan to impose heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. Chinese leaders have threatened in the past to retaliate against raised trade barriers, but have yet to take direct action following Trump’s announcement. Zhong said at a briefing during a meeting of China’s ceremonial legislature that the U.S. has been overstating its trade deficit with China by about 20 percent every year. The commerce minister also blamed the trade imbalance in part on controls over U.S. high-tech exports to China.

 

