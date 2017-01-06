China launches telecommunication technology test satellite

The record-breaking number space launches will be launched by Long March-5 and Long March-7 rockets, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation said earlier. (Representative Image: Reuters)

China has successfully launched a telecommunication technology test satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

The satellite was launched late last night by a Long March-3B carrier rocket, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

China plans to conduct a “record” number of 30 space launch missions this year as part of its efforts to expand its ambitious space programme.

Long March-5 is China’s largest carrier rocket.

The successful test launch of the vehicle in November in South China’s Hainan Province will pave the way for space station construction, state-run China News Service had said.

China recently released an official white paper on space stating that it will launch a lunar probe in 2018 to achieve world’s first soft landing on the far side of the moon and a mission to Mars in 2018.