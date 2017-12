The launch was the 259th mission of the Long March rocket series. (Twitter)

China today launched a land exploration satellite into a preset orbit for remote sensing operations, according to a media report. It was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi in the early hours, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The satellite is mainly used for remote sensing exploration of land resources, it said. A Long March-2D rocket carried the satellite into space. The launch was the 259th mission of the Long March rocket series.