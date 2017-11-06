China issues yellow alert for heavy fog

The visibility may fall below 200 meters in some of these regions. (Reuters)

The National Meteorological Centre (NMC) has issued a yellow alert for heavy fog in northern, eastern and southwestern China, including Beijing.

The fog, according to the NMC, will hit Beijing and parts of Hebei, Henan, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Sichuan provinces from Sunday evening to Monday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

A cold front will help disperse the fog from Tuesday morning while bringing falling temperatures, rain and snow in parts of northern China, the NMC added while suggesting the residents to take precautions to ensure traffic safety.

China has a four-tier color-coded warning system for severe weather, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.