China calls for stronger cooperation with US in next-generation nuke technology

China’s Premier Li Keqiang. (Reuters)

China wants joint cooperation with the US in developing next-generation nuclear power technology, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said, ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing this week. Trump will be in China from Wednesday to Friday. He would hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. In his meeting yesterday with Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and chairman of TerraPower, Li has called for closer China-US cooperation in developing the next-generation nuclear power technology. Speaking highly of the China-US partnership in this field, Li said companies of the two countries have set up a joint venture with each holding half of shares and agreeing to share the intellectual property rights, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. TerraPower, LLC signed a joint venture agreement with China National Nuclear Corporation to form the Global Innovation Nuclear Energy Technology Limited. The two companies plan to work together to complete the Travelling Wave Reactor (TWR) design and commercialise the TWR technology.

“This is a pioneering work in China-US high-tech cooperation, which is on a voluntary basis. This shows the open attitudes of both sides,” Li said. He said he expects “win-win” results in this cooperation. China hopes to combine its advantage in talent resources with advanced technologies overseas, and make good use of the internet platform, to promote technological progress that the world can share and benefit from, Li said.

Acknowledging the significance of the next-generation nuclear power in the development of future energy technology, Gates said it is important to ensure the energy supply is clean, safe and reliable. He said his company cherishes the cooperation with the Chinese counterpart, values China’s rich talent resources, and will try to translate their shared cooperation vision into reality.