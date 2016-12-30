China approves inclusion of three Sindh projects in CPEC

The Pakistan delegation was led by federal Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, while the Chinese delegation was led by Vice Chairman Wang Xiaotao. (Reuters)

Authorities in China have reportedly in principle approved the inclusion of three development projects in Sindh in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. According to the Dawn, they include the Karachi Circular Railways, the Keti Bandar and the Special Economic Zones (SEZs), a statement issued by the Sindh CM House said. The statement said that the decision was taken at the sixth Pakistan-China Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting regarding the CPEC held in Beijing.

The Pakistan delegation was led by federal Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, while the Chinese delegation was led by Vice Chairman Wang Xiaotao. On its part, the Pakistan delegation highlighted the progress being made on development projects in Gwadar, including the water supply project, and also presented a proposal to include the three projects in Sindh with a commitment to come out with a feasibility report within the next three months.

The Pakistani delegation also included Minister for Railway Khawaja Saad Rafique, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi, Chairman of the Board of Investment Miftah Ismail, Khbyer Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafizur Rehman and Minister Industries Punjab Shiekh Allauddin.