Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington dead; suicide suspected

Chester was very close with Chris Cornell, who himself committed suicide by hanging in May. (Image: Reuters)

Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington is dead – the singer apparently commited suicide by hanging at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates, Los Angeles as per TMZ reports. Officials said that his body was found around on Thursday. The 41-year-old singer has had history an alcohol and drug abuse. Chester was married with six children from two wives. Bennington’s suicide came on the day of his late friend Chris Cornell’s birthday. Chester was very close with Cornell, who himself committed suicide by hanging in May. Today would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday. Chester wrote an open letter to Chris on the day of Chris’ suicide.

Chester, as well as Linkin Park guitarist Brad Delson, had performed Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ for the crowd of mourners at Cornell’s funeral. Notably, as per TMZ, the singer in the past had confessed that he had considered committing suicide because he was sexually abused by an older male. The band has had a string of hits over the years, including “Faint,” “In the End” and “Crawling.” Linkin Park crossed music genres, collaborating with Jay-Z.

AP said that the Grammy Award-winning group sold 10 million copies of their 2000 debut, “Hybrid Theory,” and then another 4 million with 2003’s multiplatinum “Meteora.” Both albums explored feelings of frustration and fury. The band also sold millions with its remix album, “Reanimation,” and its mash-up record with Jay-Z, “Collision Course.” They won Grammys for best hard rock performance in 2001 for “Crawling” and best rap/sung collaboration for “Numb/Encore” in 2005. Linkin Park was on tour and had a show at New York’s Citi Field scheduled for next week with Blink 182.