Cheers! Miracle man survives after being struck by bus, gets up, walks into a pub

The impact throws 53-year-old Smith away from bus.

In a shocking incident, a man had a miraculous escape in the United Kingdom’s Reading, after a big, out-of-control bus, smashed into him at extreme speed. The CCTV footage shows the man, identified as Simon Smith, crossing a road in the town when he was hit by the speeding bus. The impact throws 53-year-old Smith away from bus. Shockingly, the man is seen sliding across the pavement and everyone expects the worse. But seemingly unaffected, Smith just gets up and walks into a pub. Daily Mail reports that the man only suffered minor injuries and police say no arrests have been made. Smith, who suffered, told BBC South Today he was ‘lucky to be alive’. An eye-witness, who watched the incident occur, said that Smith got up, brushed himself down and then an ambulance came and took him to be checked. “He got looked over and didn’t have any lasting injuries – but he’s covered in scrapes and bruises. He then got released from the hospital and I think he just went for a pint to relax,” he was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

“It looks like the bus has gone out of control – it’s almost gone into turbo, it’s just suddenly sped up, doubled its speed if not more. Absolutely shocking. I just can’t believe that Simon got up, dusted himself up and walked away from it. It’s a miracle that he’s alive,” the eyewitness also told BBC South Today.

Watch video | Double decker bus hits man in Reading

In a somewhat similar incident in India, a Mumbai girl last month survived a near-death experience after she was run over by a speeding train at a railway station. The girl, later identified as Pratiksha Natekar of Mumbai’s Bhandup, was discharged after getting treatment from the hospital. The mind-boggling video shows that the girl, seemingly unaware of the train coming towards her, was crossing the railway tracks instead of using the overbridge, at the time of the accident. When she realised the trouble she was in, it was already too late.