Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan caught littering outside shop, left red faced after confrontation; watch video

Canada’s Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan is making news for all the wrong reasons. (Reuters)

Canada’s Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan is making news for all the wrong reasons, as a video of him littering outside a shop in Osoyoos, Canada is doing rounds of the internet. The Canadian Defence minister, who is of Indian origin was later confronted by the shop owner in front of whose shop he was seen littering. Sajjan was caught littering outside the shop of Harbinder Singh Gill, another man of Indian origin. Gill who filmed the minister littering outside his shop went out to confront the minister who is a part of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet.

The shop owner while speaking to the Canadian Minister said that he would have let the matter go had a common man been littering outside his shop, but he had to confront the minister as he was a very senior government functionary and that such behaviour could not be expected from a person of his stature.

Sajjan tried to defend himself by saying that he was in the parking lot as he wanted to get some meat from Gill’s shop. The shop owner turned Sajjan’s argument around by saying that the minister was an educated man and that he could read the sign which stated that the shop was closed or see that the shutter was down.

In the video which has gone viral, Sajjan can be seen eating cherries in the car and then throwing the seeds in the parking lot outside the shop. Harjit Singh Sajjan had no option but to apologise for his behaviour.