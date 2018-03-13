  3. Canada PM Justin Trudeau accuses China of ‘dumping’ steel on global markets

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today accused China of flooding global markets with cheap steel, adding that Canada has already taken steps to prevent "dumping" in this country.

"We are very concerned about the actions taken by China and the dumping of steel and aluminum on the global market," Trudeau said following a tour of a steel and aluminum plant.

His comments came amid rising trade tensions in the wake of a US decision to impose steep tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. Canada, the top supplier of steel and aluminum to the US markets, has been temporarily exempted from the tariffs.

 

