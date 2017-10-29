California declares day of remembrance for wildfire victims

“As we mourn for those we have lost, let us dedicate ourselves first to the aid of the survivors and then to the causes of safety and preparedness in our increasingly fire-prone state,” he said on Saturday. (Reuters)

California Governor Jerry Brown has a Day of Remembrance for the victims of the deadly wildfires that ripped through several counties in the northern part of the state earlier this month. “By the time the fires were contained two weeks later, it was clear that the Northern California fires of October 2017 were by far the most lethal and destructive wildfire disaster in the history of California. “Today we remember, above all else, the human toll of these fires. “As we mourn for those we have lost, let us dedicate ourselves first to the aid of the survivors and then to the causes of safety and preparedness in our increasingly fire-prone state,” he said on Saturday, adding that he has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol. The devastating wildfires that swept Northern California earlier killed 42 people and destroyed at least 8,900 structures, including homes and business facilities, and burned over 245,000 acres of land, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) said in a press release on Saturday.

Among the victims, the youngest was 14-years-old and the eldest was 100-years-old, reports Xinhua news agency. The losses from the wildfires have amounted to almost $1 billion. By Saturday, most of the blazes, which were recorded at 21 fires at the peak of the disaster, were contained, but more than 2,000 firefighters remain on the frontlines of six active wildfires, according to CAL FIRE. The firefighters continue to extinguish hot spots and prepare for potential fire activity throughout California, it added.