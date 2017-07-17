By 2050, 67 pct of world population will live in urban areas; here are top 25 cities of the future

The data points are based on environment, patents per capita, business incubators, Fortune 500 companies and the quality of life. (Reuters)

By 2050, 67 per cent of the population will reside in cities. So what makes a city an urban centre? Business management consultant A T Kearney has ranked 128 countries based on their competitive standing in the world. The data points are based on environment, patents per capita, business incubators, Fortune 500 companies and the quality of life, World Economic Forum reported. Infrastructure, innovation in technology, policy, environment-friendly are some of the characteristics to look for in such places. The list has been created keeping these characteristics in mind. The scores were divided into the four subcategories; personal well-being, economics, innovation, and governance.

Here is the list of all the 25 cities:-

25. Los Angeles, United States

24. Vancouver, Canada

23. Tokyo, Japan

22. Düsseldorf, Germany

21. Copenhagen, Denmark

20. Toronto, Canada

19. Washington, DC

18. Berlin, Germany

17. Atlanta, United States

16. Amsterdam, Netherlands

15. Chicago, United States

14. Geneva, Switzerland

13. Sydney, Australia

12. Zurich, Switzerland

11. Singapore

10. Moscow, Russia

9. Stockholm, Sweden

8. Houston, United States

7. Munich, Germany

6. Melbourne, Australia

5. Boston, United States

4. London, England

3. Paris, France

2. New York City, United States

1. San Francisco, United States

The top cities have been deemed important in terms of either technology, innovation, business or fashion, media and political engagement, according to the Forum. Singapore was also recently ranked fifth in the top ten expensive countries to live in the world, according to a MoveHub list. The concentration of wealth and power in these top cities also make them particularly expensive. San Francisco has been ranked as the most expensive real estate market in the United States, the report said.

No Indian city has been deemed important or competitive enough to feature in the global cities list. Udaipur in Rajasthan was recently ranked 14th in the ‘The World’s Top 15 Cities’ list by the magazine, Travel and Leisure.