Following the declaration by the automobile giant Toyota Motor Corp on building a new plant in Baja of Mexico, for manufacturing Corolla cars for the United States, US President-elect Donald Trump, today, said that the company will have to pay ‘big border tax’ if their plant is not built in US.

Over a post in Twitter, the Donald Trump stated, “Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax.”