British PM Theresa May meets US President Donald Trump, first foreign leader to do so

US President Donald Trump met British Prime Minister Theresa May today, the firt foreign leader since taking over from previous incumbent of the White House, Barack Obama. (Source: AP)

US President Donald Trump met British Prime Minister Theresa May today, the firt foreign leader since taking over from previous incumbent of the White House, Barack Obama. President Trump escorted May through his Oval Office and even showed her a bust of World War II leader and former PM Winston Churchill – the bust had been moved out of the office by Obama during his term, much to the consternation of the British authorities.

According to news agency AP, Donald Trump, who had moved the bust back to its previous position, told PM May that “it’s a great honor” to have the bust back in the Oval Office. On her part AP quoted May as saying that it’s “an honor” to be at the White House.